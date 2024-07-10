India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs To Take 2-1 Series Lead

A stellar bowling performance by Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan helped India secure a 23-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the five-match series in Harare on Wednesday. With this win, India now leads the series 2-1, with two more games remaining.
Chasing a target of 183 runs, Zimbabwe got off to a promising start with Tadiwanashe Marumani hitting two boundaries against Khaleel Ahmed in the first over. However, Avesh Khan quickly struck back, removing Wesley Madhevere for just one run, with Abhishek Sharma taking a fine catch at short cover. This left Zimbabwe at 9/1 in 1.1 overs.
Khaleel then dismissed Marumani for 13 runs in the next over, with Shivam Dube taking a catch at mid-on, reducing Zimbabwe to 19/2 in 2.4 overs. Avesh continued his impressive spell by taking his second wicket, dismissing Brian Bennett for four runs. Ravi Bishnoi caught Bennett at backward point, leaving Zimbabwe at 19/3 in 3.1 overs.
Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza attempted to stabilize the innings, hitting three boundaries off Avesh and Ravi Bishnoi. By the end of six overs, Zimbabwe was 37/3, with Raza (15*) and Dion Myers (2*) at the crease. However, Washington Sundar's spin bowling pushed Zimbabwe further back, as he took the wickets of Raza (15) and Johnathan Campbell (1), leaving Zimbabwe struggling at 39/5 in seven overs.
Clive Madande and Dion Myers then mounted a fightback, taking Zimbabwe to the 50-run mark in 9.1 overs. At the halfway mark, Zimbabwe was 60/5, with Madande (10*) and Myers (15*) at the crease. The duo bravely took on Abhishek Sharma's spin and Shivam Dube's medium pace, hitting Shivam for three fours and two sixes.
Zimbabwe reached 100 runs in 14.2 overs, with Madande and Myers bringing up their 50-run partnership in 39 balls. By the end of 15 overs, Zimbabwe was 110/5, with Myers (39*) and Madande (35*) unbeaten. The partnership finally ended when Washington Sundar dismissed Madande for 37 runs in 26 balls, with Rinku Singh taking a catch at deep square leg. Zimbabwe was 116/6 in 16.3 overs.
Myers reached his maiden T20I half-century in 45 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Despite a strong finish by Myers and Wellington Masakadza, who scored 18 runs off Avesh's final over, Zimbabwe ended their innings at 159/6 in 20 overs, with Myers unbeaten at 65 runs in 49 balls.
Washington Sundar was the standout bowler for India, taking 3/15, while Avesh Khan (2/39) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/15) also made significant contributions.
Earlier, India posted a total of 182/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fine half-century from skipper Shubman Gill and strong partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Electing to bat first, India got off to a blazing start, with Jaiswal hitting two fours and a six off Brian Bennett. Gill followed suit by taking on Richard Ngarva with two fours and a six.
India reached the 50-run mark in 4.1 overs, with Jaiswal and Gill putting up a 67-run partnership before Jaiswal was dismissed by Sikandar Raza for 36 runs. At the halfway mark, India was 80/1, with Gill (33*) and Abhishek Sharma (10*) at the crease. Abhishek was soon dismissed by Raza for 10 runs, but Gill and Gaikwad carried the innings forward.
Gill reached his second T20I fifty in 36 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. The partnership between Gill and Gaikwad added 72 runs before Gill was dismissed for 66 runs by Blessing Muzarabani. Gaikwad fell one short of his half-century, scoring 49 runs before being dismissed by Muzarabani.
India ended their innings at 182/4, with Rinku Singh (1*) and Sanju Samson (12*) unbeaten. Muzarabani (2/25) and Raza (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.