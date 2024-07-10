India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs To Take 2-1 Series Lead

Earlier, India posted a total of 182/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fine half-century from skipper Shubman Gill and strong partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Electing to bat first, India got off to a blazing start, with Jaiswal hitting two fours and a six off Brian Bennett. Gill followed suit by taking on Richard Ngarva with two fours and a six.