India Record Biggest Margin Of Victory In ODI History Against Sri Lanka

A destructive powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj continued Sri Lanka's downfall for the third straight ODI, helping the hosts clinch a massive 317-run win in the final ODI at Kerala on Sunday.

With this, India has won the ODI series 3-0.

Chasing 391, Sri Lanka once again experienced troubles in tackling Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. The pacer wasted no time and dismissed opener Avishka Fernando (1) and Kusal Mendis (4), reducing SL to 22/2 in four overs.

Sri Lanka was looking forward to build a partnership after this. However, Siraj did not let the visitors catch a break. After his senior pace partner Mohammed Shami sent back Charith Asalanka for just one run, the 28-year-old pacer continued his powerplay exploits, dismissing Nuwanidu Fernando (19), who was the only double-digit scorer for SL till yet and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (1).

At the end of the first mandatory powerplay, SL was 39/5, with Chamika Karunaratne (1*) joined by skipper Dasun Shanaka (4*). Siraj could simply do no wrong as he ran out Karunaratne for just one. The alarms sounded wildly for the Asian champions, who were reduced to 39/6.

SL managed to cross the 50-run mark in 14.2 overs. But it was Kuldeep Yadav, which gave India spin its first success of the match, dismissing skipper Shanaka for 11 off 26 balls.

Shami dismissed Dunith Wellalage for just three runs, continuing SL's downward spiral. The visitors were left reeling at 51/8.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Lahiru Kumara for nine off 19 balls, ending the first 20-run plus stand of SL's innings. Kuldeep got his second wicket of the match. With the last batter Ashen Bandara retired hurt, SL was deemed all out at 73 and India registered a massive 317-run win to clean sweep the series.

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 4/32. Kuldeep and Shami also took two wickets each.

Earlier, centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill helped India post a mammoth total of 390 runs against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Virat (166*) played a breathtaking knock while Gill (116) played a scintillating knock to present a strong case for himself as Rohit Sharma's batting partner for the upcoming World Cup. The former India captain was also involved in two-century stands. Kasun Rajitha picked two wickets for the visitors. Opting to bat first, the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill started steadily. But once they got their eyes set, the pair went ballistic and began to find boundaries regularly.