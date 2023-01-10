Kohli's Swashbuckling 113 Powers India To Win In Guwahati ODI

A captain’s knock from Dasun Shanaka was not enough as India registered the win in the first One Day International (ODI) as Virat Kohli shined for India against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Having won the toss, Sri Lanka had put India to bat first in the match being played in Guwahati’s Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium. The men in blue were given the perfect start to the innings openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill putting up a 143-run stand for the first wicket.

However, for India, it was former skipper Virat Kohli who ran the show. Coming to bat at one down, Kohli went on to score a brilliant 113 runs to record his 73rd international and 45th ODI ton. Kohli had been dropped twice by Sri Lanka and took full opportunity of the chances to go on to record another century.

A strong performance from the top order ensured India ended the innings with 373 runs on the board. The match already demanded a top performance from the Lankans, who could not manage to do so despite a valiant effort from skipper Shanaka.

Dasun Shanaka top scored for Sri Lanka with 108 runs in a losing effort. Opener Pathum Nissanka (72) and Dhananjaya de Silva (47) were the only other notable contributions in Sri Lanka’s innings.