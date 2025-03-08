India Clinches 5th Asian Women's Kabaddi Title, Defeats Iran 32-25

The Indian women’s kabaddi team reaffirmed its dominance on the continental stage, defeating Iran 32-25 in the final to secure its fifth Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship title. The high-octane clash took place in Tehran, Iran, marking yet another milestone in India’s illustrious kabaddi history.

Advertisment

India Successfully Defends its Crown

Led by captain Sonali Shingate, India entered the tournament as the defending champion, having won the previous edition in 2017 in Gorgan, Iran. The 6th edition of the championship, held from March 6-8, saw India reaffirm its supremacy with an unbeaten run to the title.

India dominated Group A, registering commanding victories against Bangladesh (64-23), Thailand (76-21), and Nepal (47-14). In the semi-finals, the team overpowered Nepal 56-18, setting up a blockbuster final against host nation Iran, which had defeated Bangladesh 41-18 in the other semi-final.

Facing a resolute Iranian side on their home turf, the Indian squad showcased skill, strategy, and resilience. The contest remained fiercely competitive in the first half, with both teams vying for control. However, India’s tactical superiority and defensive strength proved decisive in the latter half, as they pulled away to clinch a well-deserved 32-25 victory.

Participating Teams and Tournament Format

The 6th Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship featured seven teams from across the continent, divided into two groups:

Group A: India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia

Group B: Iran, Nepal, Iraq

Each team played in a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

India’s Glorious Legacy in the Championship

With this victory, India extended its unparalleled dominance in the tournament’s history, winning five of the six editions held so far. The only exception came in 2016 when South Korea lifted the title.

Edition Year Host Winner Runners-Up 1st 2005 Hyderabad, India India Japan 2nd 2007 Tehran, Iran India Iran 3rd 2008 Madurai, India India Iran 4th 2016 Busan, South Korea South Korea Thailand 5th 2017 Gorgan, Iran India South Korea 6th 2025 Tehran, Iran India Iran

Asian Kabaddi Federation: The Governing Body

The Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship is organized by the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF), which oversees the sport at the continental level.

Headquarters: Tehran, Iran

Affiliation: Olympic Council of Asia

President: Janardhan Singh Gehlot

Member Nations: 19

What Lies Ahead?

With yet another championship title in their cabinet, the Indian women’s kabaddi team has solidified its position as the undisputed leader of the sport in Asia. Their next challenge will be to carry this momentum onto the international stage as they set their sights on upcoming global competitions.