India Clinches 5th Asian Women's Kabaddi Title, Defeats Iran 32-25

The Indian women’s kabaddi team reaffirmed its dominance on the continental stage, defeating Iran 32-25 in the final to secure its fifth Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship title. The high-octane clash took place in Tehran, Iran, marking yet another milestone in India’s illustrious kabaddi history.
India Successfully Defends its Crown
Led by captain Sonali Shingate, India entered the tournament as the defending champion, having won the previous edition in 2017 in Gorgan, Iran. The 6th edition of the championship, held from March 6-8, saw India reaffirm its supremacy with an unbeaten run to the title.
India dominated Group A, registering commanding victories against Bangladesh (64-23), Thailand (76-21), and Nepal (47-14). In the semi-finals, the team overpowered Nepal 56-18, setting up a blockbuster final against host nation Iran, which had defeated Bangladesh 41-18 in the other semi-final.
Facing a resolute Iranian side on their home turf, the Indian squad showcased skill, strategy, and resilience. The contest remained fiercely competitive in the first half, with both teams vying for control. However, India’s tactical superiority and defensive strength proved decisive in the latter half, as they pulled away to clinch a well-deserved 32-25 victory.
Participating Teams and Tournament Format
The 6th Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship featured seven teams from across the continent, divided into two groups:
Group A: India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia
Group B: Iran, Nepal, Iraq
Each team played in a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.
India’s Glorious Legacy in the Championship
With this victory, India extended its unparalleled dominance in the tournament’s history, winning five of the six editions held so far. The only exception came in 2016 when South Korea lifted the title.
|Edition
|Year
|Host
|Winner
|Runners-Up
|1st
|2005
|Hyderabad, India
|India
|Japan
|2nd
|2007
|Tehran, Iran
|India
|Iran
|3rd
|2008
|Madurai, India
|India
|Iran
|4th
|2016
|Busan, South Korea
|South Korea
|Thailand
|5th
|2017
|Gorgan, Iran
|India
|South Korea
|6th
|2025
|Tehran, Iran
|India
|Iran
Asian Kabaddi Federation: The Governing Body
The Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship is organized by the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF), which oversees the sport at the continental level.
-
Headquarters: Tehran, Iran
-
Affiliation: Olympic Council of Asia
-
President: Janardhan Singh Gehlot
-
Member Nations: 19
What Lies Ahead?
With yet another championship title in their cabinet, the Indian women’s kabaddi team has solidified its position as the undisputed leader of the sport in Asia. Their next challenge will be to carry this momentum onto the international stage as they set their sights on upcoming global competitions.