IPL 2024 Auctions: Who is Mallika Sagar, 1st Woman Auctioneer in 16 Years?

Ahead of the country’s biggest sporting bonanza, the auctions for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are set to be held in Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. IPL 2024 auctions are going to be held outside India for the first time and will also see a female auctioneer in Mallika Sagar wielding the gavel for the very first time in the tournament’s 16-year history.