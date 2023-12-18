IPL 2024 Auctions: Who is Mallika Sagar, 1st Woman Auctioneer in 16 Years?

Ahead of the country’s biggest sporting bonanza, the auctions for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are set to be held in Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. IPL 2024 auctions are going to be held outside India for the first time and will also see a female auctioneer in Mallika Sagar wielding the gavel for the very first time in the tournament’s 16-year history.
Previously Mallika Sagar had been the auctioneer for the Pro-Kabaddi League, and the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). She will replace Hugh Edmeades to the post, who alongside Richard Madley and Charu Sharma has taken up the task in previous IPL auctions.
The IPL 2024 auctions will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and will begin at 1 pm IST. The IPL 2024 auctions will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed online through Jio Cinema in India tomorrow.
A total of 333 players with 214 Indian and 119 foreign players will be vying to fill up 77 slots in the IPL 2024 auctions.
Mallika Sagar graduated with a major in art history from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia.
Mallika Sagar, a Mumbai resident, is an art collector and advisor with a deep passion for Indian art.
Mallika Sagar has conducted WPL auctions twice in a row.
Mallika Sagar started her career as the first female auctioneer in 2001 at Christie’s, a renowned British auction house.
Mallika Sagar has previously taken part in sports auctions, although the latest WPL sale marked her debut in cricket auctions.
As the inaugural female auctioneer in the history of the league, Mallika Sagar presided over the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction.
Gujarat Titans - Rs 38.15 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 34 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 32.7 crore
Chennai Super Kings - Rs 31.4 crore
Punjab Kings - Rs 29.1 crore
Delhi Capitals - Rs 28.95 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 23.25 crore
Mumbai Indians - Rs 17.75 crore
Rajasthan Royals - Rs 14.5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 13.15 crore