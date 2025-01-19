India Scripts History, Wins Both Men's and Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Titles

The Indian men’s and women’s kho kho team etched their names in history at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, clinching the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 titles with commanding victories over Nepal in their respective finals.

The Indian men’s team triumphed over Nepal with a 54-36 win, while the women’s team delivered a dominant performance, securing a 78-40 victory against their Nepalese counterparts.

The Indian womens team's dominance was evident from the start, as they took an early lead in Turn 1. The Indian attackers were in top form, eliminating Nepal's players with ease and earning 14 points. Skipper Priyanka Ingle led from the front with multiple touch points, setting the tone for an exceptional performance that saw India reach 34 points. Nepal was unable to secure any Dream Runs, allowing India to maintain a commanding position throughout the match.

The Men in Blue dominated the final by outstanding performances from captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap.

India's journey to the title saw impressive victories over South Korea, IR Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by a convincing win over Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a brilliant semi-final performance against South Africa. This triumph not only crowns India as the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup champions but also marks a milestone for the sport on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to platform 'X' to congratulate the Indian women’s kho kho team, stating, "Congratulations to the Indian women’s team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork. This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India’s oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation. May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come."