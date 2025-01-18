India's Men’s and Women’s Teams Secure Spots in Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Finals

India’s men’s kho kho team has clinched a spot in the final of the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup with a nail-biting 62-42 victory, securing their place in the 2025 final. The team’s clinical performance in the final turn propelled them through, marking a thrilling victory on Saturday.

Earlier, India's women’s kho kho team also made it to the final, dominating their semifinal against South Africa with a massive 66-16 win at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

In tomorrow’s final, India’s women’s team will face Nepal for the gold medal, with Nepal having comfortably triumphed over Uganda 89-18 in their semifinal.

Both Indian teams have remained undefeated throughout the tournament, progressing to the final with flawless records. India’s women’s team won all three group-stage matches, followed by a dominant 109-16 win over Bangladesh in the quarterfinals.

Led by captain Priyanka Ingale, the women’s team showcased their dominance across all four turns during the semifinals. Though they couldn’t maintain their usual 100+ point streak, the team’s journey to the final has been a testament to their skill and determination.

As both teams prepare for the final, India is set to make history at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup.

