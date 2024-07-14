India Clinches Series 4-1 with 42-Run Victory Over Zimbabwe

Sanju Samson's stellar fifty and Shivam Dube's quick cameo propelled India to a competitive total of 167/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers provided resistance, but Shivam Dube's crucial wickets and Mukesh Kumar's career-best T20I figures of 4/22 dismantled the hosts, who were bowled out for 125 in 18.3 overs.