India Clinches Series 4-1 with 42-Run Victory Over Zimbabwe

India wrapped up the 5-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a resounding 42-run victory in the final match, securing a 4-1 series triumph. After an initial setback in the series opener, India staged a remarkable comeback, winning four consecutive matches.
Sanju Samson's stellar fifty and Shivam Dube's quick cameo propelled India to a competitive total of 167/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers provided resistance, but Shivam Dube's crucial wickets and Mukesh Kumar's career-best T20I figures of 4/22 dismantled the hosts, who were bowled out for 125 in 18.3 overs.
Zimbabwe, opting to field after winning the toss, made a change in their XI with Brandon Mavuta replacing Tendai Chatara. Despite India losing the toss, captain Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction with batting first. India made strategic changes, reintroducing Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag into the lineup, replacing Khaleel Ahmed and Rinku Singh, respectively.