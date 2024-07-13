Jaiswal & Gill's Fiery Knocks Seal Series Win for India Over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s best opening stand for the series in the first three games was nine runs, but Madhevere and Marumani added 63 in a solid, albeit unspectacular, stand. Once the opening partnership was broken by left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma, Zimbabwe couldn't capitalize on the advantage. Marumani mistimed a pull-shot into Rinku Singh’s hands, and Madhevere was dismissed by Dube after failing to get the required elevation and distance on a short ball, with Rinku completing the catch at deep mid-wicket.