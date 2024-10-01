India Clinches Series With 7-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh

India Captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the team's transition, saying, "In life, we all move on. Rahul Bhai did a fantastic job, and now we’re working with Gambhir, who has a clear vision. It’s early in our journey, but we’ve made a solid start. Losing a couple of days meant we had to keep the game flowing. After dismissing them for 233, it was less about runs and more about how many overs we could bowl at them. The pitch didn’t offer much, but our bowlers made it work. We took a calculated risk by batting aggressively, even knowing we might get bowled out quickly. Akash Deep has the fitness and energy to bowl long spells, and it's vital to have players ready when needed."