India Clinches Series With 7-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh

In a remarkable display of resilience, India secured a convincing 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at Green Park, Kanpur, achieving a 2-0 series sweep.
The win, completed with more than a session to spare, was particularly impressive given that nearly three days were lost due to rain and wet outfield conditions.
The match commenced with India winning the toss and opting to field—a rare decision for the team in home Tests. Bangladesh's first innings was marred by weather interruptions, with Mominul Haque emerging as the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten century.
However, despite his efforts, the visitors were dismissed for 233 runs, thanks to a stellar bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah and his teammates.
India's response was nothing short of extraordinary. Adopting an aggressive T20-style approach, the hosts shattered records for the fastest team totals at various stages of their innings.
Rohit Sharma set the tone with three sixes as his first scoring shots, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul both contributed rapid half-centuries. India ultimately declared at 285 for 9 in just 34.4 overs, establishing a substantial 52-run lead.
Bangladesh's second innings faltered under pressure from India's formidable bowling lineup. Despite valiant efforts from Shadman Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim, the visitors were bundled out for 146 runs. Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin each claimed three wickets, showcasing the depth and skill of India's bowling attack.
Chasing a modest target of 95 runs, India faced early wickets but maintained control of the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal once again demonstrated his aggressive intent, scoring a brisk 51 off 45 balls. Rishabh Pant fittingly hit the winning boundary, sealing India's victory and securing their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings.
This victory marks a successful start to Gautam Gambhir's tenure as coach, highlighting the team's ability to force a result in time-constrained conditions. India's bold strategy and execution transformed what could have been a dull draw into a thrilling contest, reinforcing their dominance in home conditions.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Player of the Match, expressed his focus on contributing to the team, stating, "I was focused on what I could contribute to the team. The conditions in Chennai and here were different, so I adapted accordingly and gave my best. Every innings is crucial, and I always prepare with that mindset. Rohit bhai and Gautam sir encouraged me to bat freely, which was our aim—to win and play with intent."
Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto acknowledged the early successes but highlighted missed opportunities. He remarked, "We took early wickets but failed to capitalize later in both matches. Our batters had starts but didn't convert those into substantial scores. Mominul's innings and Miraz’s bowling were positives, and I hope Miraz can maintain this form in future matches."
India Captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the team's transition, saying, "In life, we all move on. Rahul Bhai did a fantastic job, and now we’re working with Gambhir, who has a clear vision. It’s early in our journey, but we’ve made a solid start. Losing a couple of days meant we had to keep the game flowing. After dismissing them for 233, it was less about runs and more about how many overs we could bowl at them. The pitch didn’t offer much, but our bowlers made it work. We took a calculated risk by batting aggressively, even knowing we might get bowled out quickly. Akash Deep has the fitness and energy to bowl long spells, and it's vital to have players ready when needed."
This match will be remembered not just for the result but for the bold and aggressive cricket played by the Indian team, setting a high standard for future performances.