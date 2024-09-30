India Shatters Test Records with Fastest Team Fifty, Hundred, and 150

India's opening batters, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, made history on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, smashing several world records in Test cricket.
After bowling Bangladesh out for 233 runs in their first innings, the Indian duo displayed an aggressive approach from the very first ball, propelling India to remarkable milestones.
Rohit and Jaiswal achieved the unprecedented feat of scoring 50 runs in just three overs, marking the fastest fifty in Test cricket history since data collection began.
The record-breaking performance surpassed the previous record held by England, who reached a fifty in 26 balls against West Indies earlier this year at Trent Bridge. India's half-century came in a blistering 18 balls, showcasing their attacking intent.
Continuing their explosive batting, India also set the record for the fastest team hundred in Test history, reaching 100 runs in just 61 balls (10.1 overs). This achievement eclipsed their own previous record, which stood at 12.2 overs against West Indies in 2023.
In a remarkable display of batting prowess, India further established a new record for the fastest 150 in Test cricket, reaching this milestone in just 18.2 overs. This achievement again bested their previous record of 21.1 overs, set against West Indies in Port of Spain last year.
While England's recent aggressive approach has earned the nickname "Bazball," India's performance against Bangladesh demonstrated their versatility and ability to adapt their batting style according to the game's context.
This attacking display illustrates a significant evolution in Test cricket, where traditional formats are increasingly embracing aggressive strategies.
Earlier in the match, India bowled Bangladesh out for 233 runs. Mominul Haque stood out for Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 107. In the post-lunch session, Bangladesh struggled, adding just 28 runs for the loss of four wickets, with India’s Jasprit Bumrah leading the bowling attack with figures of 3 for 50.
Akash Deep (2/43), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45), and Mohammed Siraj (2/57) also contributed significantly to the bowling effort, while Ravindra Jadeja marked his milestone of 300 Test wickets.
As the match unfolds, India's record-breaking batting and disciplined bowling reflect a dynamic team capable of rewriting the annals of Test cricket history.