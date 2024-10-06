Women’s T20 WC: India Clinches First Win, Topples Pakistan by 6 Wickets

Despite the lack of aggression with the bat, the win has boosted India’s chances in the tournament. Smriti Mandhana, who stood in for the injured Harmanpreet Kaur, expressed optimism: "I think it's too soon to say anything [about Harmanpreet]. She's with the medical staff, but hopefully, it's not too bad. Our bowling team was disciplined, and they followed our plans, but a better start with the bat would have been nice. We will take momentum from this game."