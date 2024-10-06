Women’s T20 WC: India Clinches First Win, Topples Pakistan by 6 Wickets

India marked their first victory of the Women’s T20 World Cup, defeating Pakistan by six wickets. However, their performance raised questions about their batting approach, keeping them in a precarious position in the group-stage table.
The match, held on Sunday, saw India chase down a modest target of 106 runs in 18.5 overs, but their slow start caused concern among fans and analysts alike. After suffering a heavy defeat against New Zealand, India’s net run-rate had taken a hit, making the chase against their rivals more significant.
Despite the comfortable win, with only 26 runs needed when Fatima Sana took two wickets in two balls during the 16th over, India managed to maintain control. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 29 runs off 24 balls before retiring hurt with just two runs required. Sajeevan Sajana stepped up, scoring the winning runs on her first ball.
The innings was characterized by a lack of urgency, as opener Shafali Verma struggled to find her rhythm, scoring 32 runs off 35 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues added 23 runs from 28 balls. India crawled to 25-1 after the powerplay, failing to hit a single boundary.
In stark contrast, India's bowlers excelled, with seamer Arundhati Reddy claiming 3 wickets for just 19 runs. Pakistan’s Nida Dar top-scored with 28 runs off 34 balls, but the team failed to establish any significant partnerships, frequently losing wickets to India's disciplined bowling attack.
India's bowlers were effective from the start, with Renuka Singh Thakur dismissing Gull Feroza in the first over, setting the tone for Pakistan's innings. Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, and Reddy continued to dismantle Pakistan's middle order, which struggled to find their footing throughout.
Despite the lack of aggression with the bat, the win has boosted India’s chances in the tournament. Smriti Mandhana, who stood in for the injured Harmanpreet Kaur, expressed optimism: "I think it's too soon to say anything [about Harmanpreet]. She's with the medical staff, but hopefully, it's not too bad. Our bowling team was disciplined, and they followed our plans, but a better start with the bat would have been nice. We will take momentum from this game."
The road ahead remains challenging for both teams. India will face Sri Lanka in their next match, while Pakistan prepares to take on defending champions Australia on Friday.
England bowler Tash Farrant noted the perplexing nature of India's win, saying, "It was a convincing win for India in the end but a baffling one as well. They have got their first win on the board, but I don't think it will have put much fear into the other teams they are going to face in the group stages."
As the tournament progresses, India’s batting strategy will be under scrutiny as they aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals. With Australia looming in the group, every match will be crucial for their aspirations.