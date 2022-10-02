India Confident And Ready For AFC U-17 Qualifying Campaign: Coach

A confident India U-17 Men's National Team will be looking to take on the Maldives in their first match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group D, at the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on October 4.

The Group D campaign has already gotten underway, with Kuwait and hosts Saudi Arabia defeating the Maldives and Myanmar, respectively. Both matches ended with a margin of 6-0 in favour of the victors. India head coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that his boys are confident, heading into their first game of the qualifiers.

"We are confident that we can put out good performances in these qualifiers. It is a completely new batch of our course, and these boys have not had as much exposure as the last two batches due to COVID, but they are still a bunch of talented boys who have come a long way since we began the camp in February," said Fernandes.

The Maldives may have lost their first match 0-6 against Kuwait, but Fernandes feels that his boys will start from square one against them and that they would have to be on their guard.

"We have seen Maldives in the SAFF U-17 Championship in Sri Lanka, and in yesterday's match as well. They have lost by a big margin, but it can be tricky against a team that has just had such a result. Such results can often jolt the players into action, and we need to be on our guard against them," he said.

Having said that, the head coach has full faith in his boys to go out and get the job done.