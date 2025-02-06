India Crush England by 4 Wickets in Nagpur to Lead ODI Series 1-0

Nagpur witnessed a dominant display by Team India as they overpowered England by four wickets in the first ODI of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Chasing a target of 249, the hosts navigated early setbacks to secure a commanding victory, showcasing their depth and resilience.

India's chase began on a shaky note, with captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal departing early. However, Shreyas Iyer turned the tide with a blistering 59 off just 36 balls, smashing nine fours and two sixes to dismantle England’s early momentum. His departure did little to unsettle the hosts, as Shubman Gill (87) and Axar Patel (52) stitched together a crucial partnership, keeping the scoreboard ticking with aggressive stroke play.

England’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Jofra Archer, made initial inroads, troubling the Indian openers with pace and bounce. Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood picked up two wickets each, but the Indian batters proved too formidable.

Earlier, England failed to capitalize on the promising start provided by Ben Duckett and Phil Salt. Despite valiant half-centuries from skipper Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell, the visitors struggled to build a commanding total. Debutant Harshit Rana made an immediate impact with three wickets, matching the efforts of the seasoned Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with a wicket apiece to restrict England’s innings.

Notably, India played their first home ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, albeit without stalwart Virat Kohli, who was ruled out due to a knee injury on the eve of the match. His absence paved the way for Jaiswal to receive his maiden ODI cap.

With a 1-0 lead in the series, India will look to carry their momentum forward, while England will aim for a strong comeback in the next fixture.