India Smashes England by 150 Runs, Secures Series 4-1

In a commanding performance, India triumphed over England by 150 runs to seal a 4-1 series win in the T20I series at Wankhede Stadium. The victory was built on the foundation of an explosive century by Abhishek Sharma, who played a blistering knock of 135 runs, guiding India to an imposing total of 247/8 in their allotted 20 overs. England, in reply, faltered under pressure and was bowled out for just 96 runs in 10 overs, handing India a comprehensive win.

Abhishek Sharma's Century Shines Bright

The highlight of India’s innings was the sensational knock by Abhishek Sharma, who raced to 135 off 54 balls. His blistering assault included seven fours and 13 sixes, setting a new record for the highest T20I score by an Indian at Wankhede. His contribution helped India to their highest-ever T20I score at the venue. Abhishek’s rapid-fire century, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is, came off just 17 balls, and he was instrumental in putting England on the backfoot.

Despite his heroics, Abhishek was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid, caught in the deep, ending his dream innings. But his fiery stroke play had already ensured India a formidable total.

Shivam Dube and Axar Patel Add Further Pressure

While Abhishek stole the show, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel provided the much-needed support in the middle overs. Dube’s quickfire 30 (13 balls), including three boundaries and two sixes, kept the momentum going. Axar added valuable runs in the latter stages, finishing with a quickfire 22 before being run out. India’s late flourish, especially in the final overs, helped them reach 247/8, despite a late collapse.

England's Disastrous Chase: Shami and Spinners Tear Through the Order

Chasing an imposing target, England’s reply was marred by regular wickets, with Indian bowlers in top form. Mohammed Shami and India’s spin attack were clinical in dismantling England's batting lineup.

Shami delivered the decisive blows early, dismissing England's first-wicket duo, Ben Duckett and Adil Rashid, to leave them reeling at 31/3 in the 3rd over. The pacer’s breakthrough was followed by a string of wickets from India’s spinners—Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Abhishek Sharma—who kept the pressure on with tight, disciplined spells.

Abhishek Sharma, not content with his batting exploits, added to England’s misery with the ball, picking up two wickets, including that of Jamie Overton. Varun Chakravarthy struck first ball to dismiss Jos Buttler, and the wickets kept tumbling as England’s chase fell apart.

Shami Seals the Win, England Bowled Out for 96

In the final stages of the game, Shami returned to finish off England’s tail. He had Adil Rashid caught off a top edge and then dismissed Mark Wood to complete the formalities. England was bowled out for a paltry 96, with India sealing a resounding 150-run victory.

The win was a collective team effort, with contributions from both bat and ball, ensuring India’s dominance in the series. England’s batting, despite a spirited knock by Phil Salt (55), never found a stable footing. The Indian bowlers kept chipping away, with Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi playing crucial roles in the middle overs.

A Perfect Series Finale for India

India’s comprehensive victory by 150 runs marked the end of a highly successful T20I series, with India finishing 4-1 against England. The win not only reaffirmed India’s strength in the shortest format but also highlighted the rising stars, such as Abhishek Sharma, who emerged as a standout performer in the series. The Indian team's all-around performance in both batting and bowling left England with little room to recover.

With the T20I series win in the bag, India now turns its focus to the upcoming challenges, while England will need to regroup and rethink their strategy ahead of future series.