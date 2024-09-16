India Crush South Korea 4-1 to Reach Asian Champions Trophy Final

Defending champions India secured a commanding 4-1 victory over South Korea in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. With this win, India booked their place in the tournament final.
India’s Uttam Singh (13’) opened the scoring in the first quarter, followed by a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh (19’, 45+’) and a strike from Jarmanpreet Singh (32’). South Korea managed to pull one back through Jihun Yang (33’), but it wasn’t enough to challenge India’s dominance.
The match started with India pressing high, as Abhishek tested Korean goalkeeper Jaehan Kim with a sharp reverse shot early on. India maintained the pressure, and Uttam Singh’s sprint down the right flank led to a near goal from Raheel, whose effort was blocked.
India’s breakthrough came in the 13th minute when Araijeet Singh sent a powerful cross into the circle, allowing Uttam to tap in and put India 1-0 ahead.
In the second quarter, India earned their first penalty corner, and on the second attempt, Harmanpreet Singh doubled the lead with a clinical drag-flick in the 19th minute. South Korea fought back by holding possession and attempting to attack down the wings, but India’s defence stood firm.
India continued to pose a threat with multiple circle entries. Jarmanpreet Singh extended India’s lead in the 32nd minute, pulling off a brilliant aerial pass from Sumit and directing it past the Korean goalkeeper.
Korea responded immediately, earning a penalty corner just a minute later. Jihun Yang’s flick beat Indian keeper Krishan Pathak, giving Korea a glimmer of hope at 3-1.
However, with just a second left in the third quarter, an error from Korea’s substitute goalkeeper Daewon Oh handed India another penalty corner. Harmanpreet made no mistake, sending a low drag-flick to extend India’s lead to 4-1.
In the final quarter, India maintained control, with Abhishek and Araijeet forcing additional saves from the Korean keeper. Korea earned a late penalty corner, but Hyeonhong Kim’s shot went wide. India comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to secure their spot in the final.
Jarmanpreet Singh, who was named Player of the Match, expressed his joy after the game, saying, "We played exceptionally well today, and we are thrilled to advance to the final. Sumit provided me with a splendid ball for the goal, and I’m thankful to my roommate, who understands me so well, for setting it up."
With this emphatic win, India continues their quest to retain the Asian Champions Trophy title, marching confidently into the final.