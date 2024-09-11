India Crushes Malaysia 8-1, Secures Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals Spot

In a commanding performance, India's Raj Kumar Pal scored a hat-trick to lead his team to a resounding 8-1 victory over Malaysia in their third group match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China, on Wednesday.
Pal opened the scoring for India in the 3rd minute with a brilliant solo run into the circle. He continued his impressive form with two more goals in the 25th and 33rd minutes, completing his hat-trick and securing his place as a key player in the match.
The Indian team, ranked 5th in the world, showed their dominance from the outset. Araijeet Singh Hundal also made significant contributions, netting two goals in the 6th and 39th minutes. Jugraj Singh added another goal in the 7th minute, while captain Harmanpreet Singh scored in the 22nd minute and Uttam Singh rounded off the scoring in the 40th minute. For Malaysia, ranked 13th, Akhimullah Anuar scored their lone goal.
India’s early surge saw them go 3-0 up by the end of the first quarter. Following Pal’s opening goal, Araijeet Singh scored from a sharp angle, and Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner. The second quarter saw Harmanpreet Singh add a drag flick goal, with Pal extending the lead to 5-0 by halftime.
Pal completed his hat-trick early in the third quarter, capitalizing on a clearance mishap by the Malaysian goalkeeper. Despite Anuar’s goal for Malaysia, India responded with two more goals: Araijeet Singh’s skillful finish and Uttam Singh’s powerful strike, making it 8-1.
Araijeet Singh Hundal, who was named Player of the Match, emphasized the team’s focus on winning every game. "We want to go all through in every game; we have to win every game, that is what we plan in team meetings," he said. Singh also reflected on his recent form, expressing satisfaction with his performance and optimism for future games.
India’s victory solidifies their position at the top of the Asian Champions Trophy standings with nine points from three matches. They will face the People’s Republic of Korea, ranked 14th, in their penultimate group match on Thursday.