India Secures Dominant 5-1 Victory Over Japan in Asian Champions Trophy

India continued their strong performance at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, defeating Japan 5-1 in their second match of the tournament held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China, on Sunday.
World No. 5 India showcased their offensive prowess with goals from Sukhjeet Singh (2’, 60’), Abhishek (2’), Sanjay (17’), and Uttam Singh (54’). Japan, ranked 15th in the world, managed to score a lone goal through Matsumoto Kazumasa (41’).
The match saw Sukhjeet Singh, who had also scored the opener in India's first game against China, strike early again. A deft deflection from Sanjay’s cross allowed Sukhjeet to score India’s opening goal. Moments later, Abhishek weaved through Japan’s defense and scored from a tight angle, doubling India's lead.
India further asserted their dominance with a third goal in the second quarter. Sanjay converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0, marking his first goal of the tournament.
Despite India's control, Japan made a comeback with Matsumoto Kazumasa’s goal, which cut the deficit to 3-1. However, India responded strongly in the final six minutes. Jarmanpreet Singh’s brilliant run set up Uttam Singh for a close-range finish, and Sukhjeet Singh capped off the match with his second goal of the day, ensuring a resounding 5-1 victory.
"It was a complete team effort today, and we stuck to the basics," said Abhishek, who has now scored twice in the tournament. "We produced a good attack and ensured we were on target. I am also happy to be recognized with the Hero of the Match award."
In earlier matches, Pakistan drew 2-2 with the Republic of Korea, while China is scheduled to face Malaysia later in the evening.
With this win, India remains at the top of the points table with six points after two days of competition. The Indian hockey team will next face world No. 13 Malaysia on Wednesday in their ongoing quest for the title.