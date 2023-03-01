India In Deep Trouble Against Australia In 3rd Test

India have had a disastrous start, losing five wickets for a paltry scoreline in the third Test match of the Border – Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.

Having won the toss, India chose to bat first, however, they lost quick wickets to superb bowling from Australia. The men in blue lost opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and in-form Shubman Gill for low scores. Rohit Sharma was sent packing for 12 runs by Matthew Kuhnemann who also dismissed Gill for 21 runs.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was the next to follow, who only scored one run before being bowled by Nathan Lyon. Soon after, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in excellent form in the series with the ball and also bailed out the team with the bat, was sent home off Lyon’s delivery, caught by Kuhnemann at short cover. Jadeja went after scoring just four runs and facing nine deliveries.