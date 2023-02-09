India Should Aim To Win 4-0: Former Coach

As India and Australia gear up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India coach Ravi Shastri boldly said that India should look to win the series as they are playing under the home conditions.

Australia's Test tour of India is their first since 2017 when India won a tight-fought series 2-1.

The two most recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy meetings between these nations have both been held in Australia, with India winning each series 2-1 - in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

The four-match Test series gets underway in Nagpur on Thursday, with India facing a number of intriguing selection dilemmas.

And according to Shastri, India's goal in 2023 should not just be to win the series but also to completely whitewash the visitors that are currently ranked first in the ICC Test Rankings.

"India should look to win 4-0, we're playing at home. I'm brutal. I've been to two tours of Australia, I know what's happened," Shastri said in The ICC Review.

"My mindset would be, 'How can I beat Australia 4-0 if I'm the coach', which means day one, I want a ball to pitch on leg stump and hit off stump. I want it to rip. If someone asks me what kind of pitch? Expect that. If you lose the toss, expect the ball to turn in the first session of play. That's what I want, and take it from there," he added.

Even if Shubman Gill does not move into the middle order, his outstanding performance in white-ball cricket has enhanced his case for an opening spot in the first Test against Australia.