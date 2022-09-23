India Defeats Australia by 6 Wickets in T20 Match

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday.

With this, India has levelled up the three-match series 1-1.

Dinesh Karthik completed the run chase in style, hitting a six and a four off Daniel Sams in the last over. Needing 9 off the final over, Karthik, who was facing his first ball of the match, smoked the very first ball over the backward square leg for a six and finished the chase off with a four towards deep mid-wicket.

Earlier, Adam Zampa struck thrice in two overs, dismissing KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, respectively. The pair collected 20 runs in the first over, which was bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

Earlier, Matthew Wade's power-hitting steered Australia to 90 for five in a rain-hit match at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. After match was reduced to eight-overs-per-side, India opted to bowl first.

Aaron Finch had give the visitors a strong start, before Australia lost an array of wickets, courtest Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Australia seemed to be in trouble, but Wade's 20-ball 43 took Australia to a strong total.