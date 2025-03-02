Williamson's Fight Not Enough as India Defeats New Zealand to Top Group A

India triumphed over New Zealand by 44 runs in a crucial final group match to top Group A and confirm their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The win means India will now face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, while New Zealand will take on South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

India posted a total of 249/9, with Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer playing key roles in a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, the Indian innings was stifled by Matt Henry, who claimed a five-wicket haul, including a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips to dismiss Virat Kohli. The innings faltered at 30/3 early on, but a middle-order resurgence, led by Iyer's 79 and Hardik Pandya's run-a-ball cameo, helped India reach a competitive total.

In reply, New Zealand's chase of 250 was derailed by a brilliant bowling display, led by Varun Chakravarthy, who claimed figures of 5/42. Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul dismantled the Black Caps' batting order, with Kane Williamson's valiant 81 being the lone highlight. Once Williamson fell, New Zealand's tail collapsed, and they were bowled out for 205.

Despite restricting India’s run rate early, New Zealand could not chase down the target, with wickets falling at regular intervals. India’s victory sealed their spot at the top of Group A, while New Zealand’s defeat leaves them facing South Africa in the semi-finals.

The result also confirmed that South Africa and Australia, the top two teams in Group B, would now face off in the other semi-final.

