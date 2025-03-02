Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Titans Collide as India, NZ Lock Horns in Dubai

In a contest set to determine the top spot in Group A, India and New Zealand are poised to lock horns in their final group-stage encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. With both teams having secured their places in the semi-finals, this match serves as both a dress rehearsal and a crucial decider in shaping the knockout stage permutations.

Battle of the Unbeaten Giants

Both India and New Zealand remain unbeaten in the tournament, making this encounter a test of supremacy and psychological advantage heading into the next phase. The significance of topping Group A is not lost on either team, as it could provide a more favorable semi-final matchup.

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Recent Form: Dominance on Display

New Zealand have been in imperious ODI form in 2025, winning seven of their eight encounters this year, with their only defeat coming in a dead rubber against Sri Lanka in January. Their clinical performances in the Tri-Nation series against Pakistan and South Africa underline their pedigree.

India, on the other hand, come into this fixture riding a wave of momentum. With nine victories in their last ten white-ball matches, including a statement win over Pakistan in Dubai, the Men in Blue are firing on all cylinders. Although they have the cushion of semi-final qualification, defeating a top-tier opponent like New Zealand would serve as a confidence booster ahead of the knockouts.

Players to Watch:

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand): Bracewell has emerged as a key component in New Zealand’s bowling arsenal. His masterful spell of 4/26 against Bangladesh showcased his ability to exploit opposition weaknesses. While he managed only a solitary wicket against Pakistan, his miserly economy rate of 3.8 in ten overs highlights his value. Against an Indian batting unit known for its proficiency against spin, Bracewell’s role will be pivotal.

Mohammed Shami (India): Shami’s blistering five-wicket haul against Bangladesh demonstrated his ability to dismantle top orders. While he went wicketless against Pakistan, his presence remains critical, especially against a well-drilled New Zealand batting lineup. If Shami can strike early, it could pave the way for India’s spin attack to apply the squeeze in the middle overs.

The Road Ahead

While a semi-final berth is already secured, the importance of this clash cannot be overstated. Momentum, confidence, and the opportunity to assert dominance over a fellow title contender make this an encounter to watch closely. Both sides will be eager to fine-tune their strategies, identify any chinks in their armor, and emerge battle-ready for the knockouts.

As Dubai gears up for this marquee clash, fans worldwide can expect a high-octane contest between two powerhouses of the modern game.