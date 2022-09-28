India Defeats South Africa by 8 Wickets in First Match of T20I Series

Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul followed by Suryakumar Yadav's 50 and KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 51 helped India defeat South Africa by eight wickets in the first match of the three-match T20I series at Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday.

For India Suryakumar played a knock of unbeaten 50 while KL Rahul smashed 51 not out. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bagged one wicket each. Chasing a target of 107, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opening batter Rohit Sharma on two ball duck in Kagiso Rabada's over.

Skipper wicket invited right-handed batter Virat Kohli to the crease. However, the stylish batter could not do much and went back to the pavilion after scoring just three runs in the over of Anrich Nortje.

New batter Suryakumar Yadav hammered Nortje for back-to-back two sixes in the 7th over innings. After 10 over India's score read 47/2. Suryakumar along with KL Rahul played a sensible knock while gathering boundaries at regular intervals.

India needed six runs in 24 balls, and Suryakumar brought up his half-century in 33 deliveries. With a help of a six on the fourth delivery of the 17th over KL Rahul also brought up his fifty and took his side home with an eight wickets victory over Proteas.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh's three and Deepak Chahar's two-wicket haul followed by Harshal Patel's late blows helped India restrict South Africa to 106/8.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj scored the highest 41 runs while Aiden Markram played a knock of 25 runs. For India Arshdeep Singh bagged three, Deepak Chahar scalped two while Harshal Patel's late two wickets haul helped India restrict Proteas to a low total.

Opted for field first, India got off to a flying start as Chahar and Arshdeep rocked South Africa's top order. Chahar got the ball rolling for India with the wicket of the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma in the final ball of the opening over.