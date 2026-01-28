India Falter to 50-Run Loss in 4th T20I Against Brilliant New Zealand

New Zealand produced a disciplined bowling performance, led by captain Mitchell Santner, pacer Jacob Duffy and spinner Ish Sodhi, to defeat India by 50 runs in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, keeping the five-match series alive. The win ensured India could no longer complete a series whitewash, though the hosts continue to lead 3–1 with one match remaining.

Advertisment

Chasing a challenging target of 216, India were bowled out for 165 in 18.4 overs despite a blistering counter-attack from Shivam Dube, who smashed a 15-ball half-century and top-scored with 65 off 23 balls.

India’s chase began on a poor note as Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck, skying a catch to Devon Conway for his second such dismissal of the series. Captain Suryakumar Yadav showed brief intent with a couple of boundaries but was caught and bowled by Zak Foulkes for eight, leaving India struggling at 9 for 2 inside two overs.

Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh attempted to steady the innings with an aggressive stand. Samson targeted Matt Henry early, while Rinku struck successive sixes off Foulkes to inject momentum. The pair took India past 50 inside six overs, with the powerplay ending at 53 for 2. However, Samson once again threw away a promising start and was trapped by Santner for 24 off 15 balls.

Hardik Pandya failed to make an impact, falling to Santner for two as India slipped to 63 for 4. Shivam Dube then launched a fierce assault, striking sixes off Santner and Glenn Phillips to revive hopes. Rinku’s innings ended soon after, dismissed by Foulkes for 39 off 30 balls, leaving India at 82 for 5.

The turning point came in the 12th over, when Dube hammered Ish Sodhi for 29 runs, including multiple sixes, bringing up India’s 100 in just 11.3 overs. Dube reached his half-century off only 15 balls—the third-fastest by an Indian—featuring two fours and six towering sixes.

However, an unfortunate run-out ended Dube’s innings. A straight drive by Harshit Rana deflected off Henry’s fingers and crashed into the stumps at the non-striker’s end, dismissing Dube for 65, which included three fours and seven sixes. India were 145 for 6 at the time, and the innings collapsed thereafter, with the remaining wickets falling quickly.

Earlier, New Zealand posted an imposing 215 for 7 after being put in to bat. Openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway laid the foundation with a dominant 100-run stand. Seifert struck 62 off 36 balls, while Conway scored 44 off 23 as the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, struggled to contain the pair during the powerplay. New Zealand raced to 71 without loss in the first six overs.

Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership by dismissing Conway at 100, and Bumrah removed Rachin Ravindra soon after. Glenn Phillips added 24 off 16 balls, but India clawed back through wickets from Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep, slowing the scoring rate midway.

Despite losing wickets, Daryl Mitchell provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 39 off 18 balls, striking three sixes and two fours to push New Zealand past the 200 mark. The visitors eventually finished on 215 for 7.

For India, Arshdeep Singh returned figures of 2 for 33, Kuldeep Yadav claimed 2 for 39, Bumrah took 1 for 38, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up one wicket.

The fifth and final T20I will be played next, with India holding an unassailable 3–1 lead in the series.