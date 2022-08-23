BJP MLA T Raja Singh Arrested Over Remarks On Prophet Muhammad

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday morning for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad.

The arrest comes following protests in Hyderabad yesterday night demanding action against him for a video that was released by him where he is heard making blashphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

A case was registered under sections of the law relating to insulting religious beliefs, police said.

According to reports, protests broke out in front of city Police Commissioner’s office and other parts of Hyderabad after the video surfaced online.

The protesters said that Singh had hurt the sentiments of the community and demanded his immediate arrest.

Earlier last week, Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, tried to disrupt a comedy show. He was taken into preventive custody by the police on Friday when he tried to reach the venue of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show along with around 50 supporters to get it cancelled.

The show however passed off smoothly and peacefully.