Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Battles Sri Lanka in Do-or-Die Encounter

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team is set to take on Sri Lanka in the 12th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
This encounter comes with a hint of rivalry, as Sri Lanka emerged victorious in their previous meeting during the final of the Asia Cup in July. The island nation will be eager to replicate that success to bolster their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.
Sri Lanka's campaign has been challenging, with losses to Pakistan and Australia placing them in a tough spot. They must win both remaining matches in the tournament to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals. On the other hand, India, still reeling from a defeat to New Zealand, cannot afford any more slip-ups.
Having gained confidence from their recent victory over Pakistan, India will look to maintain momentum before their final group match against reigning champions Australia.
Sri Lanka, however, is seeking to spark their top-order into action, particularly captain Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama, who have yet to make significant contributions in the tournament.
India's spinners are expected to play a pivotal role in this match, with Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil likely to be deployed early on. Right-arm seamer Arundhati Reddy emphasized the importance of net run rate but acknowledged that securing a win is paramount.
“We understand net run rate is important, but winning the game is all the more important for us. Net run rate will be in play especially in this group,” Reddy stated.
Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, expressed optimism about her team's performance, stating, “We have to bounce back in the next two games. I hope my girls will perform. Hopefully, the conditions in Dubai will be different, and we can play really good cricket.”
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.
Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.
Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.
Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana.
As the teams gear up for this crucial clash, fans can expect an exciting encounter as both sides strive for victory in the tournament.