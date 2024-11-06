India Moves Closer to Hosting 2036 Olympics as IOA Submits Official Bid

In a significant move towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in India by 2036, the Indian government has taken a crucial step forward.
On October 1, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officially submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, signaling India’s formal interest in hosting the prestigious global event.
Prime Minister Modi, during his address to the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The Paris Olympics just concluded, and soon, you will witness the Olympics in India as well. We are working relentlessly to bring the 2036 Games to our country.”
This marks another occasion where the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to making the 2036 Olympics a reality for India.
Earlier, in a message shared on X, PM Modi had encouraged Indian athletes heading to the Paris Olympics, expressing confidence in their potential to make the country proud. “Their journey and success inspire 140 crore Indians,” he wrote.
On India’s 78th Independence Day, the Prime Minister also reaffirmed the country’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics, noting that the government was already laying the groundwork for the monumental event. The ambition to host the Games is seen as a step toward driving economic growth, fostering social progress, and empowering the nation’s youth.
Reports suggest that hosting the Olympics would not only boost India’s global stature but also provide substantial long-term benefits, including infrastructural development, job creation, and the upliftment of the sports culture in the country.