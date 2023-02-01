India Registers 168-Run Victory Over New Zealand in 3rd T20I, Secures Series 2-1

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126 followed by an all-round performance from captain Hardik Pandya helped India bundle out New Zealand for 66 to register a mammoth 168-run victory over Blackcaps in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India thumped New Zealand by 168 runs - the biggest win by a Full Member against another in the men's T20I. With this win, Team India clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Daryl Mitchell was the top scorer for New Zealand with 35 in 25 deliveries. While India captain Pandya starred with both bat and ball as he scored a crucial 30 off 17 and scalped 4 wickets conceding just 16 runs in his spell of 4 overs.

Chasing a competitive target of 235, New Zealand got off to a bad start as they lost both openers in under two overs of the game. India skipper Hardik Pandya scalped the wicket of Finn Allen for three. Arshdeep Singh then struck twice to remove Devon Conway on the first ball of the second over and Mark Chapman for a duck. New Zealand were three wickets down at the score of just 5 runs.