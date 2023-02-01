India Registers 168-Run Victory Over New Zealand in 3rd T20I, Secures Series 2-1

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126 followed by an all-round performance from captain Hardik Pandya helped India bundle out New Zealand for 66 to register a mammoth 168-run victory over Blackcaps in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
India thumped New Zealand by 168 runs - the biggest win by a Full Member against another in the men's T20I. With this win, Team India clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1.
Daryl Mitchell was the top scorer for New Zealand with 35 in 25 deliveries. While India captain Pandya starred with both bat and ball as he scored a crucial 30 off 17 and scalped 4 wickets conceding just 16 runs in his spell of 4 overs.
Chasing a competitive target of 235, New Zealand got off to a bad start as they lost both openers in under two overs of the game. India skipper Hardik Pandya scalped the wicket of Finn Allen for three. Arshdeep Singh then struck twice to remove Devon Conway on the first ball of the second over and Mark Chapman for a duck. New Zealand were three wickets down at the score of just 5 runs.
Indian bowlers did not let any New Zealand player cement their feet at the crease. New Zealand lost four-wicket in the powerplay as Pandya provided his team with another wicket dismissing Glenn Phillips for 2.
Earlier, Shubman Gill's ton and Hardik Pandya's quick-fire 30 powered India to 234/4 against New Zealand,
Gill was the highest run scorer for India with 125 off 63 delivered while Rahul Tripathi slammed 44 and Pandya played quick knocks of 30. For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner and Ish Sodhi bagged one wicket each respectively.
In the 17th over of the innings, Gill and Pandya hammered Tickner for 23 runs, with two sixes and two fours. With a stunning four off Ferguson, Gill brought up his hundred in 54 balls.
India crossed 200 runs in the 18th over. Gill then ended the 19th over of the inning with 17 runs off Lister. Pandya's stint at the crease came to an end as he was dismissed by Daryl Mitchell. Pandya went back to the pavilion after scoring a quick-fire 30 off 17 deliveries.
India only managed to score 6 runs in the last over and posted a challenging total of 234/4 in 20 overs.
(with inputs from ANI)