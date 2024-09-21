Tamim Iqbal Points Out Kohli-Mushfiqur Sledging History During 1st Test

During Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai, the commentary turned to the notable sledging history between Virat Kohli and Mushfiqur Rahim. As Mushfiqur came to bat in the first innings, former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal remarked on the expected tension due to their past encounters. He referenced Mushfiqur's earlier statements about Kohli's on-field sledging.
“Mushfiqur Rahim is batting, Virat Kohli is in the slips. Watch out now. Keep an eye on them. They have quite the history,” Tamim said.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who was alongside Tamim in the commentary box, playfully questioned, “What history?” To which Tamim replied, “Oh, you know, Ravi. You know what history I am talking about.”
Previously, Mushfiqur had commented on Kohli's competitive nature, stating, “Whenever I play against him, he always tries to sledge me every time I go in to bat because he is a really competitive guy and he doesn't want to lose any cricket match. I really love that rivalry with him and the challenge that comes with facing him and India.”
In the match itself, India asserted dominance as they extended their lead to 308 runs after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah helped dismiss Bangladesh for 149. At stumps on Day 2, India was 81-3 in their second innings, with Shubman Gill on 33 and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on 12.
Bangladesh’s bowling attack saw Taskin Ahmed dismiss captain Rohit Sharma for five, while Nahid Rana had opener Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for 10. Kohli was trapped lbw by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 17, with Ultra Edge technology revealing a spike on the bat's inside edge that even Kohli did not notice.
In their first innings, Bangladesh managed only 149 runs, with former captain Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring with 32 in response to India's 376. India chose not to enforce the follow-on, opting instead to build on their substantial lead.