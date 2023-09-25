India Secures Gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team Event at Asian Games 2023

India's men's shooting trio, consisting of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, secured a historic gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle team shooting event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. They achieved this feat with a remarkable world-record-breaking score of 1893.7.
In the men's 10M air rifle individual event, Aishwary added to India's medal tally by clinching the bronze medal with a score of 228.8. His teammate Rudrankkash Patil narrowly missed the podium, finishing in fourth place.
The Indian contingent continued to shine in other disciplines as well. In the men's rowing four final, India secured the bronze medal, showcasing their prowess in rowing. Another bronze medal came in the men's quadruple sculls final, with the team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh earning the honor.
Although India's Balraj Panwar narrowly missed out on a medal in the Men’s Single Sculls Final, the country celebrated its remarkable achievements across various sporting disciplines.
Looking ahead, the Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for a thrilling gold medal match against Sri Lanka. Additionally, athletes from different sports, including rowers and swimmers, are determined to earn podium finishes, further contributing to India's medal count at the Asian Games.