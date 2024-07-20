India Secures Resounding Win Against Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup

India Women secured a resounding seven-wicket win over Pakistan Women displaying some breathtaking cricket in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.
The stellar batting performances of openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set the tone for the victory as they chased down a modest target of 109 runs.
From the very first over, the Indian openers launched a relentless attack on the Pakistan bowlers. Mandhana and Shafali showcased their batting prowess, hitting boundaries against both seamers and spinners. The duo brought up India's fifty in just 5.2 overs, with Mandhana striking a boundary off leg-spinner Tuba Hassan.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost its first wicket in the 10th over when Mandhana was dismissed for a brilliant 45 runs off 31 balls, which included nine boundaries. Following Mandhana's departure, right-hand batter Dayalan Hemalatha joined Shafali at the crease. However, their partnership added only 15 runs before Shafali was dismissed in the 12th over after scoring 40 runs from 29 balls, featuring six fours and a six.
With India's score at 100/2 in 11.4 overs, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came in to bat. Hemalatha's innings ended shortly after, scoring 14 runs with three boundaries, bringing the score to 102/3. Jemimah Rodrigues then joined the captain, and the pair guided India to victory with seven wickets in hand and 5.5 overs to spare.
For Pakistan, Syeda Aroob Shah took two wickets in her three-over spell, conceding only nine runs, while Nashra Sandhu claimed one wicket for 20 runs in her four overs.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan opted to bat first but struggled against the Indian bowlers. Pacer Pooja Vastrakar made an early breakthrough, dismissing Gull Ferokha for five runs. Despite some resistance from Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen, Pakistan's innings faltered as Indian fielders and bowlers maintained pressure. Jemimah Rodrigues took two excellent catches to support Vastrakar and spinner Shreyanka Patil.
Deepti Sharma played a crucial role in containing Pakistan's run rate and taking key wickets, including that of skipper Nida Dar. Renuka Singh and Shreyanka Patil also contributed significantly with the ball. Pakistan managed to reach the 100-run mark thanks to a six from Fatima Sana, but their innings concluded at 108 in 19.2 overs.
Deepti Sharma finished with figures of 3/20, while Renuka Singh and Shreyanka Patil each claimed two wickets for 14 runs. Pooja Vastrakar also took two wickets, conceding 31 runs.
India's bowlers set the stage for a comfortable chase, and their openers ensured a swift victory, maintaining their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup 2024.