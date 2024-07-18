Riyan Parag Named In India's T20I, ODI Squads For Sri Lanka Tour

Riyan Parag's maiden tour will be looked with mixed feelings as the debutant failed to carry on his IPL form as India was handed a defeat in the first match. He did not get to bat in the second match and was subsequently benched for two matches. Parag returned to the team for the final game scoring 22 runs off 24 balls with a massive six. His role on that day involved playing second-fiddle to IPL teammate Sanju Samson, which he pulled off to perfection.