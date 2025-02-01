India Clinch Series With 15-Run Win Over England In 4th T20I; Rana-Bishnoi Shine

India clinched a thrilling 15-run victory over England in the fourth T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, securing an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi were the stars with the ball, each picking up three wickets as India dominated England's chase.

Advertisment

The Indian bowlers made early breakthroughs in the second innings, with Rana, who replaced the concussed Shivam Dube, providing a significant boost to the attack. England's top order, led by Philip Salt (23 runs from 21 balls) and Ben Duckett (39 runs from 19 balls), gave the visitors a strong start with a partnership of 62 runs. However, the momentum shifted when Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Duckett in the sixth over.

India then took control of the game, removing key England batters, including skipper Jos Buttler, who managed just 2 runs from 3 balls before falling to Bishnoi in the 8th over. Harry Brook (51 runs from 26 balls) kept England’s hopes alive with a fiery knock but was dismissed in the 15th over by Varun Chakravarthy. Despite late contributions from Jamie Overton (19 runs from 15 balls) and Adil Rashid (10* runs from 6 balls), the Indian bowlers held firm. Rana and Bishnoi were instrumental in the win, supported by Chakravarthy, who took two wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also chipped in with one wicket each.

Earlier, India had a shaky start in their innings, losing three quick wickets at the score of 12. However, Hardik Pandya (53 runs from 30 balls) and Shivam Dube (53 runs from 34 balls) helped India recover, with both players smashing half-centuries. Their efforts guided India to a total of 181/9. The innings had begun with a disappointing opening partnership between Sanju Samson (one run) and Abhishek Sharma (29 runs), with England's Saqib Mahmood taking three quick wickets in a sensational second over, including a triple-wicket maiden. Despite the early setbacks, a 45-run partnership between Abhishek and Rinku Singh (30 runs) gave India a fighting chance.

The Indian total was further boosted by Hardik and Shivam's counterattacking fifties, helping the Men in Blue post a competitive target. Ravi Bishnoi remained unbeaten at the end of the innings.

India will face England in the final match of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2.