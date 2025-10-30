India Stun Australia with Record Run Chase to Enter Women’s World Cup Final

In a semi-final that will be remembered as one of the greatest contests in the history of women’s cricket, India pulled off a sensational run chase to defeat defending champions Australia and storm into the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a monumental target of 339, India produced a breathtaking display of composure, grit, and belief to finish at 341/5 in 48.3 overs — scripting the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history and knocking Australia out in dramatic fashion.

Australia Set 339 after Litchfield, Perry Heroics

Put in to bat after losing the toss, Australia posted a commanding 338 in 49.5 overs.

Young star Phoebe Litchfield led from the front with a scintillating 119 off 93 balls, while Ellyse Perry added a classy 77 to propel the innings. Despite the massive total, India’s bowlers ensured regular breakthroughs — Shree Charani claimed two key wickets, while Deepti Sharma bowled a tight spell at the death to restrict late acceleration.

Given Australia’s formidable record defending big scores, few expected what followed next.

Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Lead India’s Epic Chase

India’s reply began nervously, losing openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana within the first ten overs. But what followed was a partnership for the ages.

Jemimah Rodrigues, calm and unflappable under pressure, crafted a magnificent 127 off 134 balls*, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck a fluent 89 off 88, together adding 167 runs for the third wicket. The duo not only steadied India but also kept the scoring rate alive, turning the tide against the champions.

Even after Harmanpreet’s dismissal, India showed no nerves. Cameos from Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Amanjot Kaur ensured momentum never dipped. As the crowd erupted, Rodrigues guided India home with 1.3 overs to spare — sealing a win that will go down in World Cup folklore.

‘God Carried Me Through,’ Says Rodrigues

Player of the Match Jemimah Rodrigues delivered an emotional post-match address, reflecting on her comeback and personal struggles over the past year.

“First of all, I want to thank Jesus. The last six months have been really tough for me, and I’m grateful to my parents and everyone who stood by me,” she said.

“I only found out five minutes before that I’d be batting at number three. It wasn’t about proving myself — it was about taking India home. I kept repeating a verse from the Bible: ‘Stand still and God will help you.’ That gave me calmness.”

She added that the electric crowd at DY Patil Stadium played a huge role:

“When we needed 80 more and I was struggling, they started chanting my name. That gave me strength. Winning for India today means everything.”

Healy: ‘We Let Ourselves Down a Bit’

Australian captain Alyssa Healy admitted that her team failed to execute their plans effectively in the high-pressure clash.

“It was a great contest, but we let ourselves down a bit. We didn’t finish well with the bat or in the field,” Healy said. “Phoebe Litchfield was sensational — her hundred was outstanding. This group has a bright future, but today India held their nerve and deserved the win.”

Healy acknowledged that knockout games can be brutal:

“It hurts to be standing here after such a good campaign, but that’s the nature of this format — if you don’t turn up on the day, anyone can beat you.”

Harmanpreet: ‘Finally Crossing That Line Feels Amazing’

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was visibly emotional after the historic win.

“I don’t even have words to express it. Finally crossing that line we’ve been chasing for so many years feels amazing,” she said. “Jemimah was outstanding — she always takes responsibility and plays for the team. We discussed learning from past mistakes and finishing strong — that’s exactly what we did today.”

Looking ahead, she added:

“Now the focus shifts to the final. The team has already started talking about it — that shows how determined we are to win this World Cup. Playing a home World Cup is special, and we want to make our fans proud.”

A Night to Remember

With the win, India not only booked a place in the Women’s World Cup final but also ended Australia’s reign as world champions. The night at DY Patil Stadium was more than just a semi-final — it was a statement of belief, resilience, and redemption.

Also Read: BCCI Vows Review of Safety Protocols After Australian Women Cricketers Targeted in Indore