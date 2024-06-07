India T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

As excitement for the T20 World Cup intensifies, the Indian cricket team emerges as a formidable contender. With a storied history in T20 cricket and an ardent fan base, the expectations for their performance are sky-high.

This year's squad has been carefully selected, featuring a mix of experienced veterans and dynamic young talents, each capable of making match-winning contributions. India's rich legacy in the format and the depth of their roster position them as strong favorites in the tournament.

The eagerly anticipated T20 World Cup squad for India has been unveiled, with the BCCI naming a 15-man roster captained by Rohit Sharma. The headline news is the return of star batsman Virat Kohli, alongside several exciting new additions.

India will launch their T20 World Cup journey against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Following this, they will engage in a highly anticipated showdown with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the same venue. Team India will then take on the USA on June 12 and Canada on June 15, as they tackle their group-stage fixtures.

India Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024