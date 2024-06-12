India Takes Early USA Wickets as New York Hosts Its Last Tournament Match

In the final match to be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, tournament co-hosts USA faced off against the world’s top-ranked T20I side, India.
India won the toss and opted to bowl first, fielding the same XI that defeated Pakistan in their previous match. Arshdeep Singh made early inroads by picking up two Powerplay wickets, removing Shayan Jahangir for 0 and Andries Gous for 2.
USA's regular captain Monank Patel was absent due to injury, with Aaron Jones stepping into the captaincy role. This match marks a significant moment for the USA national team, playing a crucial Group A fixture against the world’s top-ranked T20 side in front of a packed crowd in New York.
India, leading Group A on net run rate (NRR) after victories in their first two matches against Ireland and Pakistan, aimed to maintain their strong position. The Indian bowling attack had stepped up to deny Pakistan in a thrilling match in New York, putting Rohit Sharma’s side in a commanding position.
USA, after an impressive victory over Canada in the tournament opener and a stunning upset against Pakistan, looked to continue their momentum. A win against India would significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the Super 8 stage, avoiding the need for favorable results in other matches. USA’s final group fixture is against Ireland in Lauderhill on Friday.
Both teams needed one more point to secure a spot in the Super 8 stage.
Team News:
USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (capt), Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh