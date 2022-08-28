India Takes On Pakistan In Asia Cup 2022 | Check Details Inside

It’s not often these days that India and Pakistan square off at the cricket pitch, however, after being pitted in the same group in the Asia Cup 2022 underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the two giants of the continent will be up against each other on Sunday.

The blockbuster clash between the Asian heavyweights is the first in almost a year. The last time India played Pakistan, they were comprehensively beaten in the T20 World Cup match by the Babar Azam-led spirited Pakistan side.

Pakistan had beaten India by 10-wickets, which will surely be in the back of the minds of the men in blue going into the match. This will also come as an opportunity to get back at the opposition.

Incidentally, that encounter was the first time that a Pakistani side had beaten an Indian side in a World Cup match. Led by Rohit Sharma, India will take on familiar foes at the same venue, a year on from that match.

Meanwhile, the Pakistanis will be without young and influential pacer Shaheen Afridi after he pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. This will come as a major boost to India, with experts marking him out as one of the main weapons in Pakistan’s arsenal.

Young pacer Naseem Shah has been brought in his stead and is set to make his T20 debut today, the Pakistan Cricket Board informed hours before the match against India today.