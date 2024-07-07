India Thrash Zimbabwe by 100 Runs, Level Series 1-1

India staged a remarkable comeback in the 5-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Sunday, 7th July, led by a sensational century from Abhishek Sharma, resulting in a resounding 100-run victory in the second T20I match in Harare.
Zimbabwe found themselves out of contention early in the game after conceding a record 234 runs, and were subsequently bowled out for just 134 runs, owing to a clinical display from India's bowlers Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mukesh Kumar.
Zimbabwe began their chase aggressively with Brian Bennett's attacking innings, but their momentum was short-lived as wickets fell rapidly. Despite a brief resistance from Luke Jongwe and opener Wessley Madhvere, Zimbabwe succumbed to India's bowling prowess.
Ravi Bishnoi's spell of 2 wickets for 11 runs and Avesh Khan's aggressive bowling, which included a crucial bouncer that dismissed Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, were pivotal in India's dominant performance. Washington Sundar and Mukesh Kumar also contributed effectively with the ball.
The match's standout performers were Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose contrasting yet effective batting styles propelled India to their highest-ever T20I total against Zimbabwe. Abhishek Sharma, after an initial struggle, blazed his way to a maiden T20I century with 8 sixes and 7 boundaries.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, anchored the innings with a composed unbeaten 77 off 47 balls, coincidentally on the birthday of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, earning humorous comparisons to Dhoni for his innings on 7th July.
Reflecting on their partnership, Ruturaj Gaikwad emphasized the challenge posed by the pitch early on but credited their strategy of consolidating before accelerating.
Additionally, Rinku Singh's explosive 48 not out off just 22 balls bolstered India's imposing total.
With this victory, India leveled the series 1-1 after two matches. The teams will now regroup before the third match scheduled for Wednesday, 10th July, promising another thrilling encounter in the series.