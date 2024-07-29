India to Host Men's Asia Cup 2025 After 34-Year Hiatus

The Men's Asia Cup will make a highly anticipated return to India in 2025, marking the first time the country will host the tournament since 1990/91. The announcement was made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which also revealed that Bangladesh will host the tournament in 2027.
The ACC's recent Invitation for Expressions of Interest ("IEOI") for sponsorship rights for the 2024-27 cycle highlighted the hosting plans for the Asia Cup. According to the document, the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will feature a T20 format, aligning with the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026. In contrast, the 2027 tournament will follow the ODI format, ahead of the ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027.
Both the 2025 and 2027 editions will include six teams and 13 matches, following the format used in the 2018, 2022, and 2023 tournaments. However, the exact dates for these competitions have yet to be announced.
India has previously hosted the Asia Cup only once, in 1990/91, and it will be interesting to see if they retain the hosting rights in future editions, considering they handed them over to the UAE for the 2018 tournament. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be hosting the Asia Cup for the sixth time, having previously done so in 1998, 2000, 2012, 2014, and 2016.
In addition to the Asia Cup, India will also host the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup (co-hosted with Sri Lanka), and the 2029 Men's Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is set to host the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup later this year. Both nations will co-host the 2031 Men's ODI World Cup.
The 2025 and 2027 Asia Cup tournaments promise to be exciting additions to the cricketing calendar, reflecting the evolving dynamics of international cricket.