Sri Lanka Stuns 7 Times Champion India to Claim Maiden Women's Asia Cup Title

Samarawickrama, though lacking the raw power of her captain, offset this with precise reverse sweeps against left-arm spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav. As the target neared, she increased her tempo, highlighted by a slog-swept six off Yadav over mid-wicket.

Even after Deepti bowled Athapaththu around her legs, sparking brief Indian celebrations, Samarawickrama found strong support in Kavisha Dilhari (30 not out off 16 balls, 1x4, 2x6). Their unbeaten 73-run stand off just 40 balls secured Sri Lanka’s win.