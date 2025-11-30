India Triumphs Over South Africa by 17 Runs; Kohli, Rohit, and Rahul Star

India registered a thrilling 17-run victory against South Africa at Ranchi, thanks to stellar performances by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.

Batting in their natural rhythm, the trio anchored India’s innings. Rohit Sharma, returning to the team after a long break, scored a well-crafted half-century, while Virat Kohli showcased his class with a commanding century.

Captain KL Rahul contributed a valuable 60 runs, stabilising the middle order and helping India post a formidable total of 349 runs.

In response, South Africa fought valiantly. Markus Jansen top-scored with 70 runs, but the team could not overcome India’s disciplined attack and was eventually dismissed for 332 runs.

India’s bowling proved decisive. Kuldeep Yadav led with 4 wickets, Harshit Rana claimed 3, Arshdeep Singh took 2, and Krishna contributed 1 wicket. The visitors were unable to counter the sustained pressure applied by the Indian bowlers, handing India a well-earned victory.

