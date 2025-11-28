Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2026: Full List of Players Bought at the Mega Auction

The Gujarat Giants entered the WPL 2026 mega auction with a purse of ₹9 crore and a clear intent to rebuild a competitive squad. Despite struggling in the first two seasons, the franchise showed significant progress last year by finishing third and carried that momentum into the auction room. Backed by retentions Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, Gujarat strengthened their lineup with a series of impactful signings across all departments.

Gujarat Giants Start Strong with Sophie Devine and Renuka Singh

The first marquee acquisition of the afternoon was New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine, whom Gujarat secured for ₹2 crore after outbidding Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Her experience and explosive abilities with both bat and ball make her a central figure in the Giants’ 2026 plans.

They followed this with another strong move, signing Indian pace bowler Renuka Singh for ₹60 lakh. Renuka’s swing bowling and new-ball expertise add depth to Gujarat’s pace unit.

Balanced Recruitment: Giants Focus on All-Round Strength and Domestic Depth

Gujarat Giants continued their auction strategy by investing in a blend of youth, domestic performers and overseas specialists. Among the early notable picks were Bharti Fulmali, signed for ₹70 lakh, and Titas Sadhu, brought in for ₹30 lakh.

One of the most strategic moves came when Gujarat used the RTM card to bring back all-rounder Kashvee Gautam for ₹65 lakh. The team also strengthened their overseas spin and all-round options with the acquisition of Georgia Wareham for ₹1 crore and Kim Garth for ₹50 lakh.

Domestic additions such as Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Anushka Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, and Happy Kumari round out a well-structured Indian core.

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney Lead the Unit

Ahead of the auction, Gujarat retained two key players:

Ashleigh Gardner – A premier all-rounder with match-winning influence

Beth Mooney – One of the world’s most consistent top-order batters

Retaining this pair ensured that the Giants began the auction with a stabilised leadership and experience base.

Full List of Players Bought by Gujarat Giants at WPL 2026 Auction

Player Price Category Sophie Devine ₹2 crore All-rounder Renuka Singh ₹60 lakh Bowler Bharti Fulmali ₹70 lakh Batter Titas Sadhu ₹30 lakh Bowler Kashvee Gautam (RTM) ₹65 lakh All-rounder Kanika Ahuja ₹30 lakh All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer ₹45 lakh All-rounder Georgia Wareham ₹1 crore All-rounder Anushka Sharma ₹45 lakh All-rounder Happy Kumari ₹10 lakh Bowler Kim Garth ₹50 lakh All-rounder Yastika Bhatia ₹50 lakh Wicketkeeper Shivani Singh ₹10 lakh Bowler Danni Wyatt-Hodge ₹50 lakh Batter Ayushi Soni ₹30 lakh All-rounder Rajeshwari Gayakwad ₹40 lakh Bowler

Players Retained by Gujarat Giants Before WPL 2026 Auction

Ashleigh Gardner

Beth Mooney

These two senior international players form the core around which Gujarat has built its refreshed squad.

Full Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2026

Retained:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

Auction Picks:

Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Released Players Ahead of Auction

Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Tanuja Kanwar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Danielle Gibson, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Prakashika Naik, Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil

Gujarat Giants Aim for Stability in WPL 2026

After a promising rise to third place last season, Gujarat Giants have assembled a deeper and more balanced squad for WPL 2026. With experienced international performers, strengthened bowling options and a wider domestic talent base, the team enters the new season looking more competitive than ever.

