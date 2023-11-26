India U19 Squad For Asia Cup 2023 Named, Uday Saharan To Lead

Uday Saharan has been appointed as the captain of the Indian Under-19 team for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup 2023, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates.
The selection committee for junior cricket picked a group of 15 players to go on tour, along with three backup players who will travel with them. Additionally, the committee has announced four reserve players.
However, the backup players will not be included in the group of players on the tour.
The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence on December 8, beginning with a match between India and Afghanistan. The tournament will conclude on December 17 with the final match. India's next matches will be against Pakistan on December 10th and Nepal on December 12.
Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari
Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan
Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale