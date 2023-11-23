India vs Australia 2023 T20 Squad, Captain, Wicketkeeper & Schedule

India vs Australia 2023 T20 Squad: Get ready for an exhilarating showdown as India and Australia lock horns once again, this time in the much-anticipated T20 series of 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squad, and we've got the inside scoop on the schedule, team captains, wicketkeepers, and more!

After the gripping conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2023, where Australia clinched their sixth trophy by defeating India on November 19, all eyes are now on the T20 battleground. India's rising stars will be taking center stage, while seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma catch a breather following the intense Cricket Mega Event.

The clash between India and Australia in the T20 arena is set to kick off on November 23, 2023. As history suggests, Team India boasts a superior T20 record against Australia, with 15 victories out of 26 encounters, compared to Australia's 10 wins and one tie.

Mark your calendars, as the India vs Australia 2023 T20 series will feature five high-octane matches, concluding on December 3, 2023. The absence of top players adds an element of unpredictability, making it a must-watch spectacle.