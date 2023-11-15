Tiger 3 Review: Tiger 3 is an Action Extravaganza and a Box Office Triumph

Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan's much-anticipated action-packed saga, Tiger 3, roared onto the silver screen this Diwali, unleashing a spectacular blend of adrenaline-pumping sequences and star-studded performances. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring a powerhouse cast including Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, following the gripping tales of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Tiger 3: A Cinematic Spectacle

Tiger 3 opens with a bang, weaving seamlessly into the spy narrative by revisiting Zoya's origin story. The film unfolds across global locales, including Istanbul, St. Petersburg, Vienna, Islamabad, and a high-security prison in Pakistan, creating a visually captivating experience.

The plot revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya's (Katrina Kaif) mission to save the country and their family, delving into personal dimensions. The stakes rise as they confront a formidable adversary, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi), who adds depth and nuance to the villainous role.

Tiger 3 doesn't just rely on Salman Khan's star power; it embraces gender equality in the action genre. Katrina Kaif shines as a formidable agent, engaging in jaw-dropping action sequences, including a riveting face-off in a Turkish hamam. The film's antagonist, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi, brings a fresh dynamic to the conflict, going beyond the typical scowling villain trope.

The YRF spy universe, while not catering to realism, delivers an exhilarating experience for fans of Salman Khan's larger-than-life style and swag. The action sequences, though occasionally over-the-top, are a visual feast, with standout moments in iconic locations like the prime ministerial enclave in Islamabad.

Tiger 3 Plot Twists and National Dynamics

Tiger 3 breaks away from the conventional Bollywood formula by portraying a nuanced conflict within Pakistan. The distinction between rogue elements in the ISI and the Army and the democratically elected ruler adds a layer of complexity to the narrative. The film navigates themes of truth, betrayal, redemption, democracy, and dictatorship, elevating it beyond a mere action spectacle.

While Tiger 3 offers a riveting experience, occasional lapses in logic and some overlong action blocks might test the patience of the audience. Sharper editing could have elevated the overall impact of the film.

Tiger 3 Box Office

Despite any shortcomings, Tiger 3's box office success speaks volumes. Salman Khan's star allure, coupled with the technical brilliance of the stunt choreographers, cinematographer Anay Goswami, and the VFX team, propelled the film to a staggering 100 crores in just two days. The film's triumphant run joins the elite club of films crossing the century mark within 48 hours, standing tall alongside Pathaan and Jawan.