India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: when and where to watch

Kicking off their T20 World Cup 2024 journey, India is set to clash with Ireland in an electrifying opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. The anticipation is palpable as cricket enthusiasts eagerly await this thrilling encounter between two formidable teams. Both sides are primed to showcase their prowess on the global stage, making this match a must-watch spectacle for fans worldwide. With the vibrant atmosphere of New York serving as the backdrop, this showdown promises to deliver excitement and drama right from the first ball.

India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 Match Set for June 5th

India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Kick-off Time Confirmed

Toss Timings for India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024

Venue for India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024

Live Streaming Details for India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 Match

To witness the exhilarating India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 showdown, cricket enthusiasts can tune in to the live stream available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Don't miss a moment of the action as these two formidable teams battle it out on the global stage for cricketing supremacy.

