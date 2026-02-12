ICC T20 World Cup: India Produces Dominant Display Against Namibia to Win by 93 Runs

India registered a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia in their ICC T20 World Cup Group A clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, powered by explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya and a match-defining spell by Varun Chakravarthy.

Advertisment

After posting a formidable 209/9, India bundled out Namibia for 116 in 18.2 overs to secure their second win in as many matches and move to the top of the Group A standings. Pakistan trails India with an identical win-loss record.

Chasing a daunting target of 210, Namibia began confidently. Openers Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp attacked during the powerplay, helping their side race to 57/1 in six overs. Frylinck scored 22 off 15 balls before mistiming a pull shot off Hardik Pandya into Shivam Dube’s hands at deep mid-wicket, leaving Namibia at 33/1 in 3.4 overs.

Steenkamp continued the assault, finishing the powerplay strongly with boundaries and a six, remaining unbeaten on 29 as Namibia looked well placed. However, Varun Chakravarthy turned the match decisively in India’s favour. The mystery spinner dismissed Steenkamp for 29 and then removed Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (13) and JJ Smit (0) in quick succession, derailing the chase.

Captain Gerald Erasmus attempted to revive the innings with two sixes but was caught at long-off for 18, reducing Namibia to 88/5 in 10.1 overs. From there, wickets fell at regular intervals. Axar Patel accounted for Malan Kruger (5), while Jasprit Bumrah delivered a searing yorker to dismiss Ruben Trumpelmann (6). Hardik Pandya also struck twice, including the wicket of Bernard Scholtz, as Namibia’s innings folded for 116.

Varun finished with exceptional figures of 3/7 in two overs, while Axar returned 2/20 and Hardik claimed 2/21.

Earlier, India produced a dominant batting display after being put in to bat. Sanju Samson set the tone with a quickfire 22 off eight balls before falling in the second over. Ishan Kishan then took charge, unleashing a breathtaking assault during the powerplay. The left-hander smashed four consecutive sixes and a boundary in the final over of the powerplay to bring up his fifty in just 20 deliveries.

India surged to 86/1 after six overs, their third-highest powerplay total in T20 Internationals, and reached the 100-run mark in just 6.5 overs, the fastest team hundred in T20 World Cup history.

Kishan’s explosive knock ended at 61 off 24 balls, decorated with six fours and five sixes. However, Namibia fought back through skipper Gerald Erasmus, who delivered an impressive spell of 4/20. He removed Tilak Varma (25), Axar Patel (0), and later contributed to restricting India during the middle overs.

India experienced a brief slowdown, scoring only 40 runs between overs 8 and 14. But a crucial partnership between Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube shifted momentum again. The duo added quick runs, including a 24-run over against Bernard Scholtz.

Hardik reached his half-century in 27 balls and powered India past the 200-run mark before falling for 52 off 28 deliveries. Dube contributed 23 before being run out, while late wickets saw India finish at 209/9.

For Namibia, Erasmus led the bowling effort with four wickets, while Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit picked up one each.

With this emphatic win, India consolidate their position at the summit of Group A, strengthening their bid for a semifinal berth.

Scores at a glance:

India: 209/9 (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerald Erasmus 4/20)

Namibia: 116 all out in 18.2 overs (Louren Steenkamp 29, Jan Frylinck 22; Varun Chakravarthy 3/7)