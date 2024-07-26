India vs Sri Lanka 2024: Full Squad, Schedule, Venue and Live Streaming Channel

Team India has embarked on an exciting tour of Sri Lanka for a 3-match T20 and ODI series, set to begin on July 27. This series marks a new chapter for the Men in Blue, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in as the T20 captain and veteran skipper Rohit Sharma returning to lead the side in the ODIs. Adding to the anticipation, this series will see Gautam Gambhir making his debut as India's coach, following his recent appointment by the BCCI after successfully guiding KKR to their third IPL title earlier this year.

Key Player Updates and Comebacks

Many players from India's T20 World Cup-winning team will be making their comeback during the Sri Lanka series. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from T20 cricket, and Jasprit Bumrah has been given an extended rest, other key players like Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh will return to action.

Kohli and Sharma will also don the Indian colors again during the ODI leg of the series. These two veterans should find themselves in a comfortable spot, following a statement from newly appointed coach Gambhir, who mentioned that both are being considered prospects for the ODI World Cup of 2027.

India vs Sri Lanka Series Schedule

T20I Matches

1st T20I: July 27, 2024

2nd T20I: July 28, 2024

3rd T20I: July 30, 2024

Venue: All three T20I matches will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

ODI Matches

1st ODI: August 2, 2024

2nd ODI: August 4, 2024

3rd ODI: August 7, 2024

Venue: All three ODI matches will take place at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo.

How to Watch the Series Live

The India vs Sri Lanka series can be streamed live on the Sony LIV app. Additionally, the matches will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network, ensuring fans can catch all the action from the comfort of their homes.

Indian Squads

T20I Squad

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj

ODI Squad