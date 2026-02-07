India win T20 World Cup opener against USA after shaky start

India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a tense but ultimately comfortable 29-run victory over co-hosts the United States of America, riding on a captain’s knock from Suryakumar Yadav after early batting struggles.

Put in to bat first, India found themselves in deep trouble early on, collapsing to 71 for 6 after losing wickets in quick succession. However, skipper Suryakumar stood firm under pressure, producing a superb unbeaten 84 off 49 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries and four sixes, to lift India to a competitive 161 for 9 in their 20 overs.

The chase started disastrously for the USA as India’s pace attack struck early. Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Andries Gous, who edged a sharp low catch to Tilak Varma at covers. Arshdeep Singh then removed USA captain Monank Patel for a duck, while Siraj returned to send back Saiteja Mukkamalla, leaving the hosts reeling at 13 for 3 inside four overs.

Despite the collapse, Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthi mounted a spirited fightback. The pair steadied the innings through the powerplay and stitched together a valuable 58-run partnership, briefly reviving hopes of an upset. At the halfway stage, the USA were 49 for 3, with Milind and Sanjay beginning to accelerate against both pace and spin.

Sanjay took on the bowlers with confidence, striking Hardik Pandya for a six and Varun Chakravarthy for a boundary, while Milind found gaps regularly. However, the resistance was broken when Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Milind for a run-a-ball 34 with the help of a sharp stumping by Ishan Kishan, reducing USA to 71 for 4.

USA continued to battle, reaching 98 for 4 after 15 overs, but Axar Patel turned the match decisively in India’s favour. The left-arm spinner removed Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Harmeet Singh in consecutive deliveries, triggering a collapse that derailed the chase. USA slipped to 98 for 6, and despite a late effort from Shubham Ranjane, the required rate proved too steep.

Arshdeep Singh and Siraj cleaned up the tail, with Siraj dismissing Ranjane on the final ball as USA were restricted to 132 for 8, falling well short of the target.

Earlier, India’s innings had been defined by Suryakumar Yadav’s composure amid chaos. The Americans struck early, with Ali Khan removing Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck. Although Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma attempted to rebuild, Shadley van Schalkwyk swung the momentum decisively in the final over of the powerplay, dismissing Kishan, Varma and Shivam Dube to leave India struggling at 46 for 4.

Rinku Singh and Suryakumar tried to consolidate, but the innings continued to wobble as Rinku, Hardik Pandya and others departed cheaply. At 77 for 6, India were in danger of posting a sub-par total.

Axar Patel provided crucial support to his captain, adding 41 runs for the seventh wicket to take India past the 100-run mark. Suryakumar then shifted gears, bringing up his half-century off 36 balls and launching a late assault in the death overs.

The Indian skipper plundered 21 runs in the final over to push the total beyond 160, ensuring India had something substantial to defend. Shadley van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler for the USA with figures of 4 for 25, while Harmeet Singh picked up two wickets.

In the end, India’s experience and bowling discipline proved decisive, allowing the defending champions to begin their World Cup journey with a hard-earned win, even as the USA earned plaudits for a spirited performance.